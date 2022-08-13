Police in Vernon are warning the public about a text-messaging scam currently circulating in the community Friday, April 22, 2022. (File image)

TELUS plans outage for some customers in the Interior, Fraser Valley

Customers will be unable to make 911 calls

Some TELUS customers in the Interior and Frase Valley will temporarily be without service on Saturday night, Aug. 13, the telecommunications provider has announced.

The company is planning a “proactive repair” of the network to avoid more impactful outages due to the ongoing wildfires in the region.

The outage will impact customers in Keremeos, Boston Bar, Fraser Acres, Spuzzum, Yale, Lytton and Spences Bridge. Repairs begin at 11 p.m.

“TELUS has strategically scheduled repairs to take place during low service usage hours to limit impact to residents and emergency services,” the service provider wrote to local governments.

Representatives from the company later told Black Press they expect repairs to last about an hour and customers in the areas listed will experience “temporary disruption.”

Customers will be unable to make 911 calls during the outage, with internet and wireless services also set to go offline.

“We could usually avoid a disruption while completing these repairs by moving customers to our other fibre lines in the area, however, these back-up fibre lines are affected by other wildfires,” TELUS has stated.

The company says the more than 6,700 hectare Keremeos Creek wildfire has damaged about two and a half kilometres of aerial fibre which will be replaced when safe access is granted and Fortis poles are replaced.

The new Richter Mountain wildfire, meanwhile, has also caused significant damage, they added.

“TELUS has strategically scheduled repairs to take place during low service usage hours to limit impact to residents and emergency services.”

UPDATE: Evacuation alert rescinded along Highway 3 for Richter Mountain wildfire

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsKeremeosNewspower outages

Previous story
Okanagan man receives fine, on hunting probation after shooting buck along Lakeshore Road
Next story
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles

Just Posted

Meredith is a kitten up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Meredith at the Chilliwack SPCA

Eli Gagne holds up his phone on Aug. 12, 2021 with a photo of his miniature pot-bellied pig Hamson who had to be re-homed as Fraser Valley Regional District bylaws do not permit livestock as pets within a residence or on real property. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Pigs as pets: Chilliwack man starts petition following death of illegal pet pig Hamson

Police in Vernon are warning the public about a text-messaging scam currently circulating in the community Friday, April 22, 2022. (File image)
TELUS plans outage for some customers in the Interior, Fraser Valley

A bee approaches another on a sunflower during the second annual Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack Sunflower Festival now open with 50 varieties of vibrant, towering flowers