Protesters were lining the street in front of the Williams Lake Courthouse on Dec. 8, 2022, protesting the treatment of survivors of sexual violence. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Teens demand more support for survivors of sexual violence at Williams Lake protest

Students were protesting outside the Williams Lake Courthouse

Dozens of teenagers were protesting outside of the Williams Lake Courthouse Thursday morning (Dec. 8) in support of survivors of sexual violence.

“I think it’s time we stop the victim blaming and start the survivor support,” said Emma Allen, one of the organizers who put out the word on SnapChat to get her fellow supporters out.

Allen told Black Press Media she knows at least three young women who have told her they were assaulted and she worries about the impacts of silencing young women who experience sexual violence at such a formative time in their lives and what it means for society.

“It’s leading to more women in worse situations,” said Allen.

Her and her fellow organizers’ goal for the protest was to show support for all survivors of sexual violence and to spark conversations.

Organizers of the protest estimated the ages of those protesting were 15 to 18 years old and were holding signs, encouraging drivers to honk to show support.

