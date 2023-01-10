Surrey teen Taren Lal, who died in a single-vehicle crash in Langley on Jan. 7, was remembered as a “loving son, dedicated brother, friend, and role model” in an online obituary. (GoFundMe)

Teen who died in Langley crash remembered as ‘positive and joyful presence’

Taren Lal, a Tamanawis Secondary School student, was heading home from work

Surrey teen Taren Lal, who died in a single-vehicle crash in Langley on Jan. 7, was remembered as a “loving son, dedicated brother, friend, and role model” in an online obituary.

According to the posting, the 17-year-old Lal was heading home to his family after a long day of work, when he lost control of his car and crashed on Fraser Highway and 228th Street.

The post cited “dangerous driving conditions” as a contributing factor.

“For those fortunate enough to have Taren in their life, he was a loving son, dedicated brother, friend, and role model,” the post said.

“He was taken too soon from his family and loved ones when he was only 17 years old.”

“He was an inspiration to his peers due to his positive outlook and good qualities, and he left a lasting impression on everyone he interacted with,” the obituary went on say.

“In this difficult time, our thoughts and condolences are with Taren’s family and the others who were dear to him. His passing was a horrible accident.”

Lal was a student at Tamanawis Secondary School and an accomplished wrestler, according to a Facebook tribute that said the school was “devastated” by his loss, describing Lal as an “extraordinary young man who always put others before himself, and he will be deeply missed.”

“Taren had a great love for sports, particularly wrestling and Kabaddi, and was always eager to compete and give his best effort,” the statement said.

“He was a role model for his peers with his positive attitude and good character, and he left a lasting impact on all those who knew him.”

In one day, a GoFundMe fundraiser, “In Loving Memory of Taren Singh Lal,” to help his family with funeral costs, was halfway to a goal of $10,000.

“He was taken from his family and loved ones too young at the age of 17,” organizer Richard John said.

“Not only was he a positive and joyful presence in the community, he was also a caring friend and family member.”

John added Lal had hopes to become a police officer in the future.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fatal crash closes Fraser Highway in Murrayville

Langley RCMP reported a single vehicle crash closed Fraser Highway in Langley’s Murrayville neighbourhood for several hours on Saturday night, Jan. 7.

Multiple police, fire and ambulance units were called to the scene on Fraser Highway between 232nd Street and 48th Avenue around 9 p.m. after a 2021 Tesla went off the road, crashing through a fence.

The victim was the lone occupant of the Tesla, police said.

Cause of the crash is under investigation.

READ ALSO: Langley crash victim remembered as 'a kind-hearted guy with a great smile'

