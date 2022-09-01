Taryn Dixon on the ballot seeking a third term as FVRD electoral area H director

Taryn Dixon announced she is seeking re-election for a third term as FVRD director for Electoral Area H which covers Cultus Lake and Columbia Valley.
During her two terms, her focus has been on fostering relationships within the electoral area and the province, which “has aided community in securing funding for projects in Area H,” she noted.
“Completing another section of the Lakeside Trail has been a highlight.”
“I am grateful for the support that the people of Cultus Lake, Lindell Beach, Soowahlie First Nation and Columbia Valley
have given me over the past eight years, and I wish to continue to be a strong advocate on their behalf,” Dixon said in the
Aug. 30 release.
Dixon was acclaimed as FVRD director for Area H in the 2018 election.
She’s used her extensive training and skills in communication, relationship building, problem solving and conflict
resolution to be a strong advocate for the residents of Electoral Area H.
Dixon also worked with the Cultus Lake Water Safety Group, which installed buoys around the lake, making it
safer for all users, since the health and protection of the lake is a key priority for Dixon.
She’s also collaborated with Cultus Lake Aquatic Stewardship Strategy (CLASS) on projects geared to protecting the health
of the lake.
“All partners must work together to ensure long term sustainability for generations to come,” Dixon stated.
Her work with CLASS has been “educational and fulfilling” and will continue to be a passion, as will be using her
voice to ensure that the province prioritizes the protection of Cultus Lake.
“I am grateful for the work I have been able to do in partnership with Cultus Lake Park Board, Soowahlie First Nation and
other community groups. We have accomplished much, and I would be humbled to continue this great work.”
Dixon and her husband Ron have lived in Area H for 35 years where they raised their two sons. Her background in
educational administration has provided her with knowledge and leadership opportunities, that have served her well
as Area H Director.
For more details contact Taryn Dixon at taryndixon.cv@gmail.com
Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.