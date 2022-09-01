Taryn Dixon on the ballot seeking a third term as FVRD electoral area H director

Dixon pledges to continue urging the province to prioritize protection of Cultus Lake

Taryn Dixon is running again for FVRD electoral area H rep. (Taryn Dixon)

Taryn Dixon announced she is seeking re-election for a third term as FVRD director for Electoral Area H which covers Cultus Lake and Columbia Valley.

During her two terms, her focus has been on fostering relationships within the electoral area and the province, which “has aided community in securing funding for projects in Area H,” she noted.

“Completing another section of the Lakeside Trail has been a highlight.”

“I am grateful for the support that the people of Cultus Lake, Lindell Beach, Soowahlie First Nation and Columbia Valley

have given me over the past eight years, and I wish to continue to be a strong advocate on their behalf,” Dixon said in the

Aug. 30 release.

Dixon was acclaimed as FVRD director for Area H in the 2018 election.

She’s used her extensive training and skills in communication, relationship building, problem solving and conflict

resolution to be a strong advocate for the residents of Electoral Area H.

Dixon also worked with the Cultus Lake Water Safety Group, which installed buoys around the lake, making it

safer for all users, since the health and protection of the lake is a key priority for Dixon.

She’s also collaborated with Cultus Lake Aquatic Stewardship Strategy (CLASS) on projects geared to protecting the health

of the lake.

“All partners must work together to ensure long term sustainability for generations to come,” Dixon stated.

Her work with CLASS has been “educational and fulfilling” and will continue to be a passion, as will be using her

voice to ensure that the province prioritizes the protection of Cultus Lake.

“I am grateful for the work I have been able to do in partnership with Cultus Lake Park Board, Soowahlie First Nation and

other community groups. We have accomplished much, and I would be humbled to continue this great work.”

Dixon and her husband Ron have lived in Area H for 35 years where they raised their two sons. Her background in

educational administration has provided her with knowledge and leadership opportunities, that have served her well

as Area H Director.

For more details contact Taryn Dixon at taryndixon.cv@gmail.com

