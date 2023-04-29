Delta police responded to a call of shots fired in a North Delta neighbourhood Friday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Delta police responded to a call of shots fired in a North Delta neighbourhood Friday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Targeted shooting in a residential neighbourhood in North Delta Friday, says Delta Police

Police say the male victim is known to them

One person is injured after a targeted shooting in North Delta at around 7:50 p.m. in the 7800 block of 119 Street Friday (April 28) night, says Delta Police.

Acting Insp. James Sandberg, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, stated in a release Saturday (April 29) that they believe the shooting was targeted.

“The victim of this shooting is known to police and is involved in the British Columbia Gang Conflict,” stated Sandberg.

The male victim was transported to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Police say the suspect left the scene in a dark SUV before police arrived.

Delta Police asks anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact them at(604)946-4411 and quote file number 2023-9588.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

DeltaNorth DeltaPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP Musical Ride coming to Chilliwack for 2 shows as part of 150th anniversary tour
Next story
BC Housing gets new, permanent CEO

Just Posted

The Chilliwack Community Band (pictured) will be performing with two choruses during ‘A Celebration of Spring’ on May 8 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Judy Hill)
3 music groups will celebrate spring with by-donation concert in Chilliwack

The RCMP Musical Ride is seen on Aug. 20, 2009 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. They will return to Chilliwack on June 29, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
RCMP Musical Ride coming to Chilliwack for 2 shows as part of 150th anniversary tour

Ongoing repairs to the Sumas Dike are included among Abbotsford flood-recovery projects that are receiving $5.28 million in funding from the province. Meanwhile, the multi-government Sumas River Flood Mitigation Collaborative Framework was signed by the various partners on Friday (April 27). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford, Chilliwack, First Nations and province sign flood-mitigation framework

Grainy video sent to Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove taken on Saturday, April 22, 2023 showing a Union Gospel Mission Vancouver van dropping off unhoused people in downtown Chilliwack. (Video screenshot)
EDITORIAL: Union Gospel Mission drop-off in Chilliwack suspicious indeed but people aren’t chattel