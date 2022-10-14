BREAKING: Targeted home invasion results in heavy police presence at Chilliwack residence

No risk to public, but Chilliwack RCMP asking people to stay away from Chilliwack Mtn. Rd. area

Signage at the RCMP Pacific Region Training Centre in Chilliwack on April 1, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

There was a heavy police presence at a Chilliwack home on Friday morning.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called to a home at Chilliwack Mountain Road and Lickman Road for a “targeted home invasion,” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson with Chilliwack RCMP.

The incident began around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and RCMP are in the early stages of investigation. Other partner police services were also on scene, Cpl. Kiener said.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area. According to people on social media, the area is blocked from Lickman Road at Progress Way east along Chilliwack Mountain Road to Aitken Road.

There is no risk to the public, Cpl. Kiener added.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

