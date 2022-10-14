Signage at the RCMP Pacific Region Training Centre in Chilliwack on April 1, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Signage at the RCMP Pacific Region Training Centre in Chilliwack on April 1, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

BREAKING: Targeted home invasion results in heavy police presence at Chilliwack residence

No risk to public, but Chilliwack RCMP asking people to stay away from Chilliwack Mtn. Rd. area

There was a heavy police presence at a Chilliwack home on Friday morning.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called to a home at Chilliwack Mountain Road and Lickman Road for a “targeted home invasion,” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson with Chilliwack RCMP.

The incident began around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and RCMP are in the early stages of investigation. Other partner police services were also on scene, Cpl. Kiener said.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area. According to people on social media, the area is blocked from Lickman Road at Progress Way east along Chilliwack Mountain Road to Aitken Road.

There is no risk to the public, Cpl. Kiener added.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lego pro visits Chilliwack to build Halloween display
Next story
Cranbrook doctor raising money for medical equipment on Ukrainian front lines

Just Posted

Residents have been watching truck after truck roll onto a property on Iverson Road in the Columbia Valley, and they are concerned for the aquifer that provides their drinking water. (submitted photo)
Columbia Valley residents believe neighbor is turning property into garbage dump

Firefighters were called to a fully involved house fire on Seabird Island on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Adam Louis/ The Observer)
BREAKING: Emergency crews called to fully-involved house fire on Seabird Island near Agassiz

Professional LEGO builder Robin Sather adds a few building blocks to the large LEGO hockey goalie he and friends built on Family Day 2018 at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney, B.C. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)
Lego pro visits Chilliwack to build Halloween display

Signage at the RCMP Pacific Region Training Centre in Chilliwack on April 1, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BREAKING: Targeted home invasion results in heavy police presence at Chilliwack residence