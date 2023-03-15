Swoop has announced new routes from Abbotsford to London, Ont. starting this summer. (File photo)

Swoop announces new summer service from Abbotsford to London, Ont.

Swoop also announces that Abbotsford to Mexico destinations extended until June

Swoop has announced that this summer they will be adding new service between Abbotsford and London, Ont.

The local addition was among several new routes and added flight frequencies for the low-cost airline.

Abbotsford to London will now be available four times weekly, and fares start as low as $49.

“The London International Airport is thrilled to announce non-stop service to beautiful Abbotsford, British Columbia with Swoop this summer,” stated Scott McFadzean, President and CEO of the London International Airport. “London and the surrounding region continue to look for more exciting destinations directly from YXU’s easy and comfortable airport. We’re looking forward to the spring and the launch of Abbotsford service with Swoop.”

London is located about 200 kilometres from both Toronto and Detroit and about 230 kms from Buffalo, N.Y.

Swoop also announced that Abbotsford to Los Cabos (once weekly) and Abbotsford to Puerto Vallarta (twice weekly) has been extended through to the end of June. According to Swoop, fares are as low as $119 all-in, one-way.

For more information, visit flyswoop.com/news/swoop-announces-new-domestic-routes-coming-this-spring-with-increased-frequencies-and-connectivity.

