A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SUV plows into Lower Mainland home

Emergency crews were deployed Friday night to Fort Langley after a single-vehicle crash

An SUV plowed through a fence and into a Fort Langley home Friday night.

No one was believed to be injured, but witnesses report seeing the driver being taken into custody.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. in the area of St. Andrew’s Avenue and Hudson Bay Street.

The SUV took out several sections of fence, and came to rest about halfway inside the one-storey home.

Langley RCMP and Township of Langley fire crews were reportedly on scene.

.

• More details as they come available
.
car crashfirefightersFort LangleyPolice

 

