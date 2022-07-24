‘Suspicious’ fire at Abbotsford apartment building under investigation

A similar fire took place in the same building just over three months ago on April 18. Facebook photo.A similar fire took place in the same building just over three months ago on April 18. Facebook photo.
Abbotsford firefighters, police, and paramedics were called to Mount View Terrace Apartment just before 9:30 p.m. Facebook photo.Abbotsford firefighters, police, and paramedics were called to Mount View Terrace Apartment just before 9:30 p.m. Facebook photo.
Abbotsford Police have confirmed they are treating the fire as suspicious, but are waiting on a final determination from the fire investigator Facebook photo.Abbotsford Police have confirmed they are treating the fire as suspicious, but are waiting on a final determination from the fire investigator Facebook photo.

A suspicious fire at an Abbotsford apartment building last night (July 23) is under investigation.

Abbotsford firefighters, police, and paramedics were called to Mount View Terrace Apartment, located at 33136 George Ferguson Way, for reports of a fire just before 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford Police have confirmed they are treating the fire as suspicious, but are waiting on a final determination from the fire investigator.

The fire was located in the stairwell of the building, said Const. Jody Thomas, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department.

She added there is only minor damage and no residents were displaced.

A similar fire took place in the same building just over three months ago on April 18, and investigators determined it to be arson, Thomas said.

That fire was set in a stairwell of the building, but investigators have not connected the two incidents yet.

SEE ALSO: Police release footage of suspect in arson at Abbotsford Bottle Depot

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordfirePolice

Previous story
VIDEO: Pope Francis arrives in Alberta for ‘pilgrimage of penance’
Next story
Man dead after RCMP shooting on central Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Mission firefighters stand in front of the fire scene at the south end of Hail Mary Trail, waiting on Mission RCMP to arrive. Patrick Penner / Mission Record
Attempted arson in woods near Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission

A similar fire took place in the same building just over three months ago on April 18. Facebook photo.
‘Suspicious’ fire at Abbotsford apartment building under investigation

A fundraiser has been started for Harold Zinke by two of his friend to ‘Help Harold Keep Smiling.’ He is seen here on April 25, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Friends launch ‘Help Keep Harold Smiling’ fundraiser for popular Chilliwack street cleaner

Dr. Ralph Jones pictured on March 17, 2011. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack doctor says Ministry of Health to blame for clinic staffing issues

Pop-up banner image ×