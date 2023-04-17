Police investigating a shooting in Newton that sent a person to hospital Monday afternoon are working to determine if this burned van was involved. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey shooting sends victim to hospital

Person sent to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening

Surrey Mounties and Surrey Police Service are investigating a shooting in Newton that sent one person to hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called at 4:10 p.m. Monday to 76 Avenue and 148 Street on a report shots were fired at a vehicle. A white van took off from the scene and police are trying to determine if a subsequent vehicle fire at 147 Street and 69 Avenue is connected to the shooting.

Police are canvassing neighbourhood, speaking with witnesses and trying to determine a motive.

Police ask anyone with more information, including dash cam footage, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-59069, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


