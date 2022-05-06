Surrey RCMP are advising sex-trade workers to be extra vigilant following an early-morning assault in Whalley. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP are advising sex-trade workers to be extra vigilant following an early-morning assault in Whalley. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP encourage ‘extra vigilance’ following assault on sex-trade worker

Incident occurred early May 5 in Whalley

Surrey RCMP is advising sex-trade workers to be extra vigilant following an early-morning assault in Whalley Thursday.

According to a news release, police received a report of a woman screaming and a fire alarm ringing at 2:24 a.m. May 5, in the 13500-block of Old Yale Road.

Officers responding located a woman who had been physically assaulted by a man in the staircase of an underground parking lot. The man fled the area prior to police being called.

Initial indications are that the assault is linked to street-level sex work, and the Surrey Woman’s Centre’s SMART Van – which works closely with the detachment’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) – has been engaged to distribute information regarding it to their clients, the release states.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven Caucasian male in his 20s, with a slim build and brown hair.

“In light of this incident we are encouraging local sex trade workers to be extra vigilant to this additional risk to their safety,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the release.

“The decision to disclose that the victim is a sex worker is to ensure that persons in this vulnerable group specifically, are aware of this incident and can take additional steps to be safe.”

Anyone with information that could help SVU investigators is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

assaultRCMPSurrey

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Canadians’ trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Next story
Suspects in separate murder, attempted murder cases died in same plane crash

Just Posted

A May 3, 2022 fire at the Tamarind Westside apartment building in Abbotsford. (Matthew Tanner photo)
Chilliwack couple lose everything in Abbotsford apartment fire

Abbotsford Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson spoke on a variety of topics at his year-end press conference.
Abbotsford Canucks entire coaching staff returning for 2022-23

A man wielding an axe at a Mission elementary school was quickly apprehended by RCMP May 6. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Axe-wielding man spotted at Mission elementary school quickly nabbed by RCMP

The Abbotsford Canucks and the city of Abbotsford are meeting in the near future to discuss upgrade to the Abbotsford Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
City of Abbotsford, Canucks meeting about potential upgrades to Abbotsford Centre