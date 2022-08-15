A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

Surrey man who fatally drowned in Kelowna marina recovered

The young man fell into the water on the evening of Aug. 13

The RCMP has recovered the body of a young Surrey man who drowned in the Kelowna Marina of Okanagan Lake.

At 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 13, Kelowna RCMP responded to a call for a man who fell into the water at the marina gas bar and did not resurface.

Kelowna officers, COSAR and the Kelowna Fire Department were on scene all evening searching for the man.

More to come.

