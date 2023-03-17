Surrey man charged with stabbing murder in Vancouver’s Chinatown

A Surrey man has been charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of a man in Chinatown last month.

Jaal Routh Kueth, 30, remains in custody accused of murdering Nikolai Sugak, 32, on Feb. 6.

Vancouver Police Const. Tania Visintin said Sugak was found “gravely injured” near West Pender and Carrall Street shortly after midnight, received emergency medical help but died a short time later.

“Police believe Sugak was stabbed by a stranger in nearby Shanghai alley before walking out into the street and collapsing,” she said, “We have no evidence that the victim and his attacker knew each other or had any prior interactions before the murder. We believe they were strangers.”

Kueth was arrested and charged following a five-week investigation by the Vancouver Police. “This violent offence caused significant concern about crime and public safety in the neighbourhood,” Visintinsaid. “Our homicide team worked quickly to collect key evidence that led to the arrest of the suspect and we hope this arrest will restore a sense of ease in the area.”



