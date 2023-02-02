Ana Chamdal. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey care aide faces 65 more criminal charges

Surrey resident Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, 30, facing 77 charges related to 21 alleged victims

Sixty-five more charges have been laid against a Surrey care aide accused of defrauding 21 elderly people, bringing the total number of charges to 77.

Surrey resident Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, 30, was expected to appear in Surrey provincial court Thursday afternoon after the additional 65 charges were laid on Jan. 30, among them fraud over $5,000, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, assault, theft of credit cards and possession of a forged document. “The new charges are in relation to 19 victims, with the majority of the alleged frauds occurring in Surrey,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Thursday.

Chamdal was arrested on Feb. 1. There is a publication ban on “evidence taken, the information given or the representations made and the reasons, if any, given or to be given” by the judge at Thursday’s hearing.

The Surrey RCMP’s Financial Crime Unit began its investigation last June after the Richmond RCMP received a report about a wallet having been stolen from a 96-year-old man’s home in that city.

“Credit and debit cards from the wallet were being fraudulently used in Surrey and Delta,” Munn said. On July 22, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Chamdal after she was charged with fraud over $5000, possession/use of a stolen credit card, two counts of using a forged document, identity theft, personation with intent to gain advantage and breach of undertaking.

She appeared before a judge on July 27, 2022 and was released on conditions she report to a bail supervisor and not possess any identification documents including credit cards, debit cards, checks, negotiable instruments, driver’s licenses, birth certificates, social insurance cards, mail, invoices or bills other than ones in her own name.

“There were additional charges laid in October in relation to another alleged victim,” Munn noted, “so the total is 21 alleged victims and the total number of charges is 77.”

Also among terms of her release was to not engage in employment that required her to enter another person’s private residence; and not to work at a care aid facility or any facility or building that operates or cares for the elderly.

“It is disheartening to see an elderly person taken advantage of, especially by a person entrusted with providing care for them,” Munn said at the time. “This also serves as a reminder that is it important to monitor elderly family member’s finances to ensure that they are not being exploited.”

She is believed to have worked as a care aide in Richmond, Delta, White Rock and Surrey, Munn added.


