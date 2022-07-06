Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Surging energy prices harmful to families, should drive green transition: Freeland

Deputy PM says transitioning from fossil fuels is an “insurance policy” against higher energy prices

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is absolutely concerned with the struggles Canadians are facing as a result of inflation, but insists the current energy crisis is another reason to focus on the green transition.

After Freeland made a similar comment Tuesday several critics accused her of not caring about the suffering of Canadians.

Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says it is clear the Liberals like higher gas prices and “have no respect” for how hard the price surge has been on Canadian families.

Freeland says that is categorically untrue, pointing to the government’s response to inflation including planned increases to a number of federal benefit programs.

She says the government is very aware that food, gas and housing are more expensive than ever, but blames that almost entirely on Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and supply chain crunches made worse by China’s “zero-COVID policy.”

But she also says transitioning away from fossil fuels is an “insurance policy” against higher energy prices because Canada won’t be reliant on energy price fluctuations driven by global events.

—The Canadian Press

