Nohomin Creek Wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares was discovered on July 14, 2022 (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Nohomin Creek Wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares was discovered on July 14, 2022 (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Sunday precipitation not expected to help crews fight Nohomin Creek Fire

There was minimal fire activity overnight Saturday to Sunday

Cooler temperatures and additional moisture overnight Saturday proved beneficial in fighting the Nohomin Creek Wildfire northwest of Lytton.

The wildfire has been growing steadily since it broke out Thursday (July 14), but the BC Wildfire Service says between Saturday evening and Sunday morning crews have managed to keep it around 1,500 hectares in size.

Sunday’s weather is calling for highs in the mid-20s and trace amounts of precipitation, but the meager amount of rain is unlikely to have much impact on the fire.

On its south flank, work continues on a water delivery system and firefighters are attempting to secure a portion of the fire’s edge adjacent to Stryen Creek.

On the north side, crews continue a direct attack into the mountains while scouting for a contingency line for fuel-free construction of two drainages.

Helicopters remain on site to provide bucketing support and aerial views if ground visibility is low.

Since it broke out, the fire has claimed at least six homes and officials estimate 10 properties could be impacted.

It’s not currently impacting any highways in the area. Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

READ MORE: UPDATE: ‘Out-of-control’ Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton now 1,500 hectares with tree candling

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresLyttonWildfire season

Previous story
High-flying experiment: Do stem cells grow better in space?
Next story
Canada’s oilsands look into use of nuclear power as ‘net zero changes everything’

Just Posted

The 2022 Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CF-188 Hornet Demonstration Team Pilot, Captain Jesse “Modem” Haggart-Smith poses for a photo in the cockpit of the RCAF CF-188 Hornet Demo Jet on May 16, 2022 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo by: Cpl Avery Philpott
Local CF-18 pilot on what it takes to fly fighter jets

Bobbi, a young budgie, is up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Bobbi at the Chilliwack SPCA

B.C. NDP MLA Abbotsford-Mission Pam Alexis, and Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith under the Mission Bridge on Oct. 15, 2020. Patrick Penner photo.
9 Mission non-profits to receive over $600,000 in provincial grants

Henry Mynett, 93, (left) performs during a weekly Chilliwack Country Jam session. He is seen here with the late Eddie Selinger, former jam night organizer at the Chilliwack Activity Centre on College Street. (Don Young Photography)
93-year-old Chilliwack man still strumming and singing at weekly country jam nights