Hot weather is expected in the Lower Mainland over the weekend.

Summer’s 1st hot stretch coming to Lower Mainland, warns Environment Canada

Low 30s over weekend, says special weather statement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland as the first stretch of summer heat rolls into the region over the weekend.

From Friday through Tuesday, daytime highs are expected to rise into the low 30 degrees, with overnight lows in the mid-teens, according to the June 22 statement.

On Friday, June 24, inland temperatures will hit the high 20s, before hitting the low 30s until June 28, when it’s expected to cool off as an unsettled airmass pushes onshore.

These temperatures increase the risk of heat-related sickness, warns Environment Canada, but bodies of water in the region are still cool enough to pose a hypothermia risk if exposed for long enough.

The heat also increases the snowmelt, potentially leading to increased stream flows and run-off, the statement says.

“Please refer to the British Columbia River Forecast Centre and Avalanche Canada for local messaging.”

