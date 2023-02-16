Students from Chilliwack’s Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Middle School experience trades at G.W. Graham

Teenagers tried their hand at different projects at event dubbed ‘A Trades Experience, Just For You’

Payton Frose, Makayla De La Cruz and Kodie Cripps along with Monika Soos of Sofo Kitchens (second from right) at ‘A Trades Experience, Just For You,’ which was held at G.W. Graham Secondary. (submitted photo)

Nineteen middle schoolers got hands on experience in several trades during a recent trip to G.W. Graham Secondary.

The Stito:s La:lem Toti:lt Elementary/Middle School students visited GWG on Jan. 20 for an event dubbed ‘A Trades Experience, Just For You.’

Skilled trades people guided them through several projects, and during a ‘lunch and learn’ pizza break they shared their experiences on what it’s like working in industry, owning a business and breaking into the trades as an apprentice.

Among the projects the students got to work on:

– building bird houses that will be donated to the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve

– welding metal sculptures

– operating a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) router to manufacture a component for a small table lamp

– using an industrial pipe threader to manufacture the body of the lamp

– learning about basic electrical circuits for their lamp

– assembly of a CNC wooden stool

The students were delighted that they got to keep the personal projects that they had made.

“This experience allowed the students to develop their trades skills, confidence, problem solving skills, and teamwork while interacting with certified trades mentors,” said G.W. Graham career advisor Sheri Bawtinheimer. “This opportunity provided the foundation for higher learning and a safe place to build upon our skills as people of the trades.”

Organizations making the event happen included Junior Achievement B.C., the B.C. Centre for Women in the Trades, Skilled Trades B.C., Home Depot Chilliwack, SoFo Kitchens, Steeltec Industries Ltd., Piping Industry College of B.C., H&M Machinery Ltd., Ironside Design Manufacturing, Visscher Lumber, Jim’s Pizza and the University of the Fraser Valley.

