Storm total for Chilliwack saw 63.5 millimetres of rain over the weekend

A big drop of rain lands in a puddle in Chilliwack on Feb. 21, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

It wasn’t a record but the total rainfall that drenched Chilliwack and beyond over the weekend was significant.

The storm total saw 63.5 millimetres of rain fall, according to Roger Pannett, Chilliwack’s volunteer weather observer and storm watcher for Environment Canada.

The return of the rainy season comes on the heels of a bone-dry summer that saw parts of B.C. including Chilliwack enter stage 5 drought due to lack of rain between July and October.

Oct. 29 ushered in the first ‘atmospheric river’ event of the season, a weather term meaning heavy, narrow bands of moisture falling in steady torrents.

The total rainfall for Sunday, Oct. 30 in Chilliwack was 55.9 mm, which did not meet or exceed the record-setting total of 71.9 mm on that day in 1999.

Total rainfall to date for October 2022 was at 140.3 mm on 8 days, according to Pannett. The October average is 186.2 mm on 16 days.

