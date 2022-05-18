Stó:lō Library and Archives in Chilliwack to get $50,000 in funding to help preserve records

Money comes from Library and Archives Canada and will make Stó:lō records more accessible

People take part in the public open house of the Stó:lō Resource Centre in October 2010. The Stó:lō Library and Archives – part of the Stó:lō Service Agency Society – is getting $50,000 in funding from Library and Archives Canada to help preserve its records and make them more accessible. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The Stó:lō Library and Archives will be receiving $50,000 in funding to help preserve its collection and make it more accessible.

The money comes from Library and Archives Canada (LAC) which is funding seven projects in B.C. under the Documentary Heritage Communities Program.

“This funding will ensure the preservation and accessibility of records recently added to the Stó:lō Library and Archives – thereby increasing access to, and awareness of, the history of the Stó:lō Nation,” the May 17 press release stated.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the National Archives of Canada.

“We recognize more than ever the importance of your work to preserve the documentary heritage of your communities, across Canada,” said Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada, of the recipients. “Our collective efforts are crucial to ensuring that Canadians of today and tomorrow have access to documentary resources that represent the breadth of our country’s realities.”

The following projects will be funded by the Documentary Heritage Communities Program in B.C. in 2022–2023:

• Preserving Indigenous governance, rights and title records of Stó:lō Nation (Stó:lō Library and Archives – part of the Stó:lō Service Agency Society), Chilliwack, $50,000

• Facilitating access to forest industry documentary heritage (Kaatza Historical Society), Lake Cowichan, $31,492

• Preservation and digitization of the PoCo Heritage framed collection (PoCo Heritage Museum and Archives), Port Coquitlam, $18,451

• Digitizing Rossland history (Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre), Rossland, $9,865

• Filemaker pro migration, cataloguing and access project (Vancouver Holocaust Centre Society for Education and Remembrance), Vancouver, $22,560

• 50 Years of Western Front: transfer, access and preservation of performance art archives (Western Front), Vancouver, $46,900

• LAC Documentary Heritage Communities program elder documentation project 2022–24 (two years) (Syilx Language House Association), Vernon, $50,000

Since 2015, LAC has been providing $1.5 million annually to support projects that promote awareness of local heritage organizations, preserve their collections or make them more accessible. This year, 38 projects (including 30 new projects) from archives, libraries and documentary heritage institutions across Canada will receive support from LAC.

For more, go to www.bac-lac.gc.ca.

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

