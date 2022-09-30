Yakweakwioose Chief Terry Horne carved this Coqualeetza memorial house post, unveiled in 2021 at Stólō Nation site on Coqualeetza grounds behind longhouse. (Stólō Nation)

Stólō event Friday morning in Chilliwack honours ‘thrivers, survivors’ of residential schools

Leadership will share update about ‘important, sacred work’ searching for unmarked graves

An event honouring residential school “thrivers and survivors” is set to go ahead outside on the Coqualeetza grounds of the Stólō Nation site Friday morning in Chilliwack, according to details released by Stólō leadership.

The purpose of the Sept. 30 event is to recognize survivors and their families at 10:30 a.m. near the residential school memorial house post on the north side of the longhouse. They’ll also be sharing an update about “the important and sacred work” searching for unmarked grave locations, according to the information on the Stólō Nation Facebook page.

Sts’elemeqw Residential School Thrivers Society Board officials will speak about upcoming activities.

The Coqualeetza house post, carved from donated cedar by Yakweakwioose Chief Terry Horne was unveiled in 2021 in time for the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, and features a woman in a red dress, two children, and an orange heart.

The honouring event is Sept. 30, at 7201 Vedder Road 10:30 to noon.

City of ChilliwackOrange Shirt DayTruth and Reconciliation

