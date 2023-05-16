Officials at the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s operations centre monitor the high water situation on the Skeena River. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)

Officials at the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s operations centre monitor the high water situation on the Skeena River. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)

State of Local Emergency declared for parts of Kitimat-Stikine due to flooding

Areas of the City of Terrace now under evacuation alert

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine has declared a State of Local Emergency in Old Remo, New Remo, Usk, and northern Kitselas, as flood waters rise in and around the region amid a record-breaking heat wave.

On Tuesday (May 16), Thornhill Fire Chief Rick Boehm said the regional district has issued evacuation orders for Old Remo and New Remo.

An evacuation alert is now in place for the following areas in Terrace proper: Ferry Island Campground, Skeena Street (south of Haugland Ave.), Haugland Avenue (west of Braun St. – south side only), Braun Street (south of Haugland Ave. – west side only), Medeek Avenue (west of Craig St. – south side only), Craig Street, Mills Avenue, Apple Street and Graham Avenue (west of Kenney St.).

Sandbags are currently available at the Thornhill Fire Department and residents are being asked pick up as needed between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, all trails, playgrounds and campsites at Ferry Island are now closed to the public due to high water.

More to come.

Viktor Elias joined the Terrace Standard in April 2023.

Tips or story ideas? (250) 638-7283 ext. 5411 or viktor.elias@terracestandard.com.

Like the Terrace Standard on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Air quality advisory cancelled for Metro Van and Fraser Valley
Next story
Finding pet-friendly rental housing more problematic than ever in B.C.

Just Posted

High temperatures contributed to an air quality advisory that has since been cancelled for the eastern Fraser Valley (Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press)
Air quality advisory cancelled for Metro Van and Fraser Valley

From left, four-year-old Giuliano, six-year-old Jackson and six-year-old Luciano play on the new accessible playground at the Landing in Chilliwack on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. A new accessible playground is now coming to Bernard Elementary, funded by the provincial government. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Provincially funded playground coming to Chilliwack’s Bernard Elementary

Anna Konrad rests on her family’s trampoline in the Sumas Prairie region of Abbotsford on a recent warm day. She has created a podcast documenting the post-traumatic stress kids like her are experiencing from the flooding in November 2021, and pressuring the government to keep the issue top of mind. (Submitted photo)
Young Abbotsford podcast creator opens dialogue on PTSD for flood-affected children

94-year-old athlete Ron Huckerby officially lights the torch at Jubilee Park to mark the 100-day countdown to the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games torch lighting begins 100-day countdown to event