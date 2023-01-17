State of local emergency after rockslide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

This boulder came crashing down the mountain, over Highway 3 and into a person’s trailer in Keremeos. Luckily the person wasn’t home at the time on Jan. 16. (Jaime Pacheco Facebook)This boulder came crashing down the mountain, over Highway 3 and into a person’s trailer in Keremeos. Luckily the person wasn’t home at the time on Jan. 16. (Jaime Pacheco Facebook)
A local state of emergency was called on Jan. 16 near Keremeos after a rockslide. Residents of Eagle RV have been evacuated. (Keremeos Communities News)A local state of emergency was called on Jan. 16 near Keremeos after a rockslide. Residents of Eagle RV have been evacuated. (Keremeos Communities News)
Highway 3 west of Keremeos towards Princeton is closed while a geotech assessment is underway. (Keremeos Communities News)Highway 3 west of Keremeos towards Princeton is closed while a geotech assessment is underway. (Keremeos Communities News)

A state of emergency has been declared after a rockslide just west of Keremeos blocked Highway 3.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued the state of local emergency along with evacuation orders for the Eagle RV Park at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16. The rock slide took place around 11 a.m.

A reception centre is set up at the Victory Hall in Keremeos for those who have been ordered to evacuate.

The slide sent large boulders tumbling down the mountainside, a few missing the Fas-Gas and others damaging a trailer and Quonset in the RV park across the highway. The resident of the trailer was not home at the time of the rock fall.

READ MORE: Evacuation underway for residents near Keremeos rock slide that closed Highway 3

A geotechnical assessment of the mountainside is underway. According to DriveBC, an update on the highway is expected at noon today, Jan. 17.

Commercial traffic and trucks are currently unable to travel from Princeton to Keremeos due to the slide.

For smaller vehicles, a detour between the Red and White Bridges along River Road is currently available.

