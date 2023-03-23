The Woodfibre LNG project site is seen on the waters of Howe Sound near Squamish, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Woodfibre LNG project site is seen on the waters of Howe Sound near Squamish, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Squamish LNG facility plans to achieve net-zero emissions at operation’s start

Company says it’s implementing a strategy that will result in the world’s first net-zero facility

Proponents of a British Columbia liquefied natural gas export facility have unveiled plans to achieve net-zero emissions commitments in the construction phase and for its future operations.

Woodfibre LNG says in a statement it plans to meet net-zero emissions by the time operations start at the south coast export facility in 2027.

Company president Christine Kennedy says emission reduction opportunities are a priority for the project as it implements a strategy that will result in the world’s first net-zero facility.

She says Woodfibre LNG will be able to reach the goal with electrical compressors, using 14 times fewer emissions than a gas-burning LNG plant.

Kennedy says Woodfibre LNG will also reduce emissions through carbon credits from the nearby Cheakamus Community Forest, a nature-based carbon offset project in Whistler, B.C., where the municipality and Squamish and Lil’wat nations are partners.

The B.C. government introduced a framework last week that will require new liquefied natural gas facilities to have credible plans for net-zero emissions by 2030.

“Alongside the leadership and vision set out by the province’s new Energy Action Framework, achieving net zero allows Woodfibre LNG to advance the global energy transition, furthering economic reconciliation and contributing to British Columbia’s standard of living,” says Kennedy in a statement.

RELATED: Woodfibre LNG moves ahead with Squamish B.C. natural gas terminal

LNG

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Armed Surrey cops surround Whalley house on weapons call, but find none
Next story
Public hearing for McKee Peak plan in Abbotsford has to be redone due to ‘procedural error’

Just Posted

The City of Chilliwack is looking for street banner submissions in celebration of the city’s 150th anniversary. Other special street banners that have been installed in the past include Pride banners in June 2022 and veteran banners (above) in November 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Artists sought for street banner project recognizing ‘uniqueness’ of Chilliwack for 150th anniversary

Rendering for Building B on Chilliwack Mall redevelopment site. (Smartcentres)
Chilliwack Mall redevelopment will see new commercial building with drive-thru

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve on March 18, 2015. The non-profit Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve is receiving $20,000 from the provincial government through the Community Gaming Grants program. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack-area non-profits receive community gaming grants from B.C. government

RCMP say a female suspect posed as a janitor at several banks that experienced ATM thefts in July 2021. (RCMP photos)
RCMP looking for female suspect in Chilliwack-area ATM thefts