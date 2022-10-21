Coquihalla Highway, Friday Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. (Hayley Grosch/ Facebook)

Special weather statement: Snow hits B.C. Interior Highways

Environment Canada is warning drivers to prepare for snow on mountain passes

The first sign of winter has made its way to the B.C. mountain passes as snow began to fall early Friday morning.

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector and Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

A colder airmass is arriving over the Interior of B.C. due to a Pacific weather system. There will be snow between 2 and 4 cm that will likely accumulate over the elevated highway passes from this afternoon to Saturday. Drivers are reminded to use caution and have winter tires on their vehicles as well as to check weather alert updates before heading out on the roads.

For the Connector and Coquihalla, Environment Canada is forecasting gust winds and fog patches overnight. Those travelling on the Trans-Canada can expect a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon turning to flurries.

Highway 3 could see up to 5 cm of snow overnight.

The special weather statement is in effect until Saturday afternoon.

Check Drivebc.ca for updates.

