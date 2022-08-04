(BC Wildfire Services)

(BC Wildfire Services)

South Okanagan wildfire sees significant growth, evacuation orders still in effect

Highway 3A has reopened in both directions

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has grown to an estimated 4,250 hectares.

As of Wednesday morning, the blaze sat at 2,790 hectares but grew significantally throughout the course of the day.

BC Wildfire Services states that the growth is due to natural causes and planned ignitions, which are planned to help crews bring the fire down to control lines so they can take action.

Ignitions took place on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 3) at the Yellow Lake and Sheep Creek areas by aerial and by ground crews. Approximately 200 hectares were ignited.

On the northeastern flank, crews battled the blaze but made good efforts to protect homes and infrastructure in the area.

Crews are going to continue to reinforce containment lines along Highway 3A to Sheep Creek Staging. On Wednesday, the highway was closed in both directions from Upper Bench Road to Twin Lakes Road because of the blaze. As of Thursday at 6:12 a.m., though, Drive BC announced Hwy 3A has been reopened.

Evacuation orders and alerts for the region remain the same: 324 properties are on evacuation order in both Electoral Area I and G, and another 438 are under evacuation alert. For more info, go to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen website.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation and is currently one of six ‘fires of note’ in B.C.

There are currently 64 active wildfires in the province, with 18 of them starting within the last two days. In total, there have been 530 wildfires this year.

While there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the forecast Thursday, there is also a chance of a thunderstorm. Winds are also expected to reach 20 kilometres an hour.

READ MORE: Boil water notice for West Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna had Canada’s highest crime rate in 2021

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresbcwildfireBreaking NewsfireKeremeosPentictonPrinceton

Previous story
B.C. Historic Motor Races returns to Mission Raceway Park after 2 years away
Next story
B.C. can expect cooler weather through August

Just Posted

The latest activity in Hope on the Trans Mountain Pipeline is along Old Hope Princeton Way at the Coquihalla River. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard)
Pipeline construction in Hope will divert Coquihalla River this month

A memorial of nine bouquets of flowers sits at the corner of Nevin and Ford roads in Rosedale on Aug. 4, 2022 where, on Aug. 1, a 19-year-old woman on a skateboard was hit by a pickup truck. She later died in hospital. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Memorial created for 19-year-old skateboarder following fatal collision in east Chilliwack

A CF-18, manned by Maple Ridge pilot, Cpt. Jesse Haggart-Smith, arrived in Abbotsford on Aug. 3 for the Abbotsford Airshow, which runs Friday through Sunday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
USAF Thunderbirds roar into Abbotsford for annual airshow

The USAF Thunderbirds take to the skies at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 7 at the Abbotsford International Airshow.
Abbotsford International Airshow celebrates 60th anniversary