Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Starting Friday night and into Saturday morning, the highway is expecting 15 centimetres of snow

A snowfall warning is an effect for the Coquihalla Highway.

The stretch of highway from Hope to Merritt is expecting 15 centimetres of snow starting Friday night (Feb. 3) and easing into Saturday morning. Environment Canada announced the warning at 4:20 a.m. Friday morning.

Environment Canada reminds drivers that road conditions can change suddenly while it’s snowing, making travel difficult. Because of the heavy snow, visibility could reduced at times.

Winds are also expected to reach 15 km/h.

