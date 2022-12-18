Snowfall and low temperatures expected to continue Sunday throughout Fraser Valley

The Fraser Valley could see 10-15 cm of snow and wind chills as low as minus 25 degrees

Snowfall hit the Fraser Valley overnight with more snow, strong winds and cold temperatures expected throughout Sunday (Dec. 18).

From Saturday night (Dec. 17) through Sunday morning, snow fell throughout the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope and Mission, with 7 cm on the ground already in parts of the region.

According to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada, the heavy snow will spread throughout the morning, with 10 to 15 cm of snow expected across the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada predicts low visibility and wet exposed surfaces on roads and sidewalks to freeze rapidly and become hazardous to drivers and pedestrians.

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt will be affected by the snow, with close to 7 cm of snow already fallen near the Coquihalla Summit with an additional 10 to 15 cm of snowfall accumulation expected before the snow eases this afternoon. Environment Canada says travel could be difficult for drivers with quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, along with visibility that could be suddenly reduced to near zero in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Low temperatures are also anticipated due to arctic outflow winds, with the wind chill potentially dropping to as low as minus 15 degrees in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission and minus 25 degrees in Hope. The low temperatures are expected throughout the week with a potential reprieve on Tuesday, returning Tuesday night before rebounding to seasonal average on Thursday.

