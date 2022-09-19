Snowbird RV Show returns to Abbotsford on Sept. 29

The Snowbird RV Show returns to Tradex for four days starting on Sept. 29. (Snowbird RV Instagram)

The Snowbird RV Show returns to Abbotsford’s Tradex later this month.

The event runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 and will showcase the latest and greatest in new recreation vehicles.

There will be over 120,000 square feet of display space, both inside and outside. There is also an area for private sales by the public.

More than 30 booth exhibitors including parts and service exhibitors, resorts, accessories, truck customizing, diesel engines, hitches and more will be featured. The Seminar Stage has daily seminars, including how to demonstrations on maintenance, RV travel tips and many other topics.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the Thursday to Saturday dates and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Snowbird RV Show is known as B.C.’s only fall recreational event and the earlybird version of the event ran in February.

RELATED: Earlybird RV Show and Sale returns to Abbotsford

Admission for the event is $14.40 for adults, $12.35 for seniors (60-plus) and $11.33 for youth. There are also family and multi-day passes available. The opening day will also feature a discounted admission.

For more on the show, visit rvshowsbc.com/snowbird.

abbotsfordOutdoors and RecreationRecreation