The highways have experienced around 35 centimetres and are expecting 10-15 more throughout the night (Photo - Kathy Smythe Sheppard/Facebook)

The highways have experienced around 35 centimetres and are expecting 10-15 more throughout the night (Photo - Kathy Smythe Sheppard/Facebook)

Snow causing havoc for drivers, multiple Okanagan highway closures

Drivers on Highways 97C, 5, and 3 are all experiencing delays

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.

The car crash on Highway 3 that was affecting westbound traffic outside of Hedley has now been cleared.

Original

The Okanagan highways are in disarray as the first snowfall of season is causing many problems for travelers.

At 12 p.m., the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) closed westbound because of a car crash between Junction Hwy 97 and Pennask Summit. Detours are available using Highway 3 or Highway 97 to Kamloops. DriveBC’s next update will be at 4 p.m.

The Connector already has experienced 35 centimetres of snow is expected 15-20 cm more through to Saturday.

Highway 3 also has a car crash at Wagon Wheel Road in Bridesville that is affecting traffic in both directions. The highway is not closed but drivers are to expect major delays in the area.

Traffic is also being affected westbound on Highway 3 approximately three kilometres east of Scott Road in Hedley.

Just outside Princeton, there is a crash blocking the highway. Drivers in both directions are to expect major delays and congestion.

On Highway 5 between Kamloops and Merritt, there is a car crash affecting northbound traffic near the Clapperton Brake Check.

Capital News will keep updated on the highway traffic and snowy conditions.

READ MORE: Power restored in Kelowna’s Mission

READ MORE: Dilworth Drive now open after morning road closure

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newshighway chaosKelownaOkanaganSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Doctors, nurses, advocates call on governments to address health-care crisis
Next story
B.C. residential mental health facility to close over lack of funding

Just Posted

A former foster parent has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault related to two young children. (Black Press file photo)
Fraser Valley woman pleads guilty in horrific foster child abuse case

The highways have experienced around 35 centimetres and are expecting 10-15 more throughout the night (Photo - Kathy Smythe Sheppard/Facebook)
Snow causing havoc for drivers, multiple Okanagan highway closures

TWU researchers measure impacts of 2021 floods by looking at spread of invasive knotweed in Chilliwack-Vedder River system. (Sarah Demian photo)
Catastrophoic flooding helped increase spread of knotweed on Chilliwack River, say researchers

Chilliwack author Linda Peterat just released her book ‘From Denmark to the Cariboo.’ (Submitted)
Chilliwack author pens book about 3 entrepreneurial sisters’ journey from Denmark to B.C. in 1870s