Snow and temperature records fall in Chilliwack

Low temperature marks dating back to 1990 toppled during the cold snap this week

As snow continues falling, Chilliwack is shattering decades-old temperature marks. Roger Pannett, Chilliwack-based volunteer weather observer for Environment Canada, said Thursday (Dec. 22) marked the fourth consecutive day of record cold.

The thermometre dipped to -14.2 C, breaking the previous Dec. 22 low of -12.6 C set way back in 1990. The low was 14.3 degrees below normal.

Thursday’s high, if you can call it that, of -8.5 C was 14 degrees below normal and eclipsed the previous mark of -5.6 C set in 1996.

Eighteen centimetres of snow fell from 8:45 p.m. Thursday night through Friday morning, with drifts up to 46 centimetres. There is a winter storm warning in effect from Environment Canada with a 60 per cent chance of ice pellets or freezing rain this evening.

As of 10 a.m. in Agassiz, the temperature was -8 C with gusty winds and a wind chill of -20 C.

