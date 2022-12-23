Snowploughs were busy Friday morning (Dec. 23) after another round of snow was dumped on Chilliwack. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)

Snow and temperature records fall in Chilliwack

Low temperature marks dating back to 1990 toppled during the cold snap this week

As snow continues falling, Chilliwack is shattering decades-old temperature marks. Roger Pannett, Chilliwack-based volunteer weather observer for Environment Canada, said Thursday (Dec. 22) marked the fourth consecutive day of record cold.

The thermometre dipped to -14.2 C, breaking the previous Dec. 22 low of -12.6 C set way back in 1990. The low was 14.3 degrees below normal.

Thursday’s high, if you can call it that, of -8.5 C was 14 degrees below normal and eclipsed the previous mark of -5.6 C set in 1996.

Eighteen centimetres of snow fell from 8:45 p.m. Thursday night through Friday morning, with drifts up to 46 centimetres. There is a winter storm warning in effect from Environment Canada with a 60 per cent chance of ice pellets or freezing rain this evening.

As of 10 a.m. in Agassiz, the temperature was -8 C with gusty winds and a wind chill of -20 C.

