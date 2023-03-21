A disappointing bath bar was among complaints the Better Business Bureau received in 2022. (Canva photo)

A disappointing bath bar was among complaints the Better Business Bureau received in 2022. (Canva photo)

Smelly worker, disappointing bath bar: Odd complaints filed to BBB in 2022

Better Business Bureau fields around 36,000 complaints a year, some more memorable than others

Four outlandish complaints filed to the Better Business Bureau last year seriously challenge whether the customer is indeed always right.

The BBB says it receives around 36,000 complaints a year throughout Canada, usually ranging anywhere from a bad meal to discrimination to criminal allegations.

Sometimes though, complaints are just plain old odd. The BBB says four complaints in particular stood out to it in 2022.

In one incident, a man demanded a refund from a bar after he bought a round of drinks for a group of women and it didn’t result in them engaging with him.

In another refund complaint, a consumer was upset about a bath bar they got for Christmas that wasn’t as foamy or bubbly as they wanted it to be.

A different consumer complained about his oil change technician who apparently smelled “like a dead cat in an alleyway” and looked like Marv, the tall burglar from the Home Alone movies.

Finally, the BBB says it fielded a complaint from a consumer who wanted a refund on their ramen noodle package that reportedly didn’t have enough seasoning inside.

No matter how strange things get, BBB Mainland B.C. Communications Specialist Aaron Guillen says they always review a complaint and determine its authenticity.

“It’s important to tell your good and bad experiences with businesses to BBB.”

Complaints can be submitted to bbb.org/file-a-complaint. Scams can be reported to bbb.org/scamtracker.

READ ALSO: B.C. city says no to flying pride flag at local facilities

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pride flag won’t fly at City of Mission facilities
Next story
B.C. families to see last topped up benefit payment before permanent increase in July

Just Posted

The South Coast Women's Hockey League is hosting its year-end provincial tournament in Hope March 24-26.
South Coast Women’s Hockey League teams face off in Hope with provincial title on the line

Traffic near Rosedale on Highway 1 has significantly slowed due to a traffic incident. (Google Maps Screenshot)
TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident slows traffic on Highway 1 near Rosedale

Chilliwack district principal Sean Wicker takes a photo of, left to right, school board trustees Heather Maahs, David Swankey, Margaret Reid, Teri Westerby, Willow Reichelt, Richard Procee, and district superintendent Rohan Arul-Pragasam at the district’s donor recognition dinner at G.W. Graham school on March 15, 2023. On March 16, Maahs was censured by the school board. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Heather Maahs responds to Chilliwack School Board censure

Councillor Ken Herar shows off the Pride Progress Flag at council on June 6, 2022. The matter was revisited on Monday (March 20) with the council voting to move forward without flying the pride flag at municipal locations. /Screenshot from Mission Council
Pride flag won’t fly at City of Mission facilities