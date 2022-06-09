Slope failures along Hope Slough, Camp Slough to cost Chilliwack $1.7 million in repairs

Consultants hired to ensure repair work in 10 locations done in environmentally friendly ways

Bank failure on Hope River Road as of June 7, 2022 is one of 10 sites damaged by last fall’s atmospheric rivers. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Slope failures along Hope River Road and Camp River Road caused by the atmospheric rivers last fall are going to be repaired this summer.

City council awarded a $1.72 million road stabilization contract to Jake’s Construction Tuesday.

The record rain events caused roads and slough embankments to slump in 10 locations along Hope River and Camp River Roads.

Since the waterways contain habitat known to support endangered species, City of Chilliwack hired environmental consultants to ensure the repair work is conducted with environmentally conscious methods.

“Each location presents unique challenges including hydro poles within the failure zone, overhead power lines, minimal working and staging area, reduced sightline corners, and proximity to sensitive watercourses including critical habitat for endangered species,” according to the staff report.

It was also noted that “poor subsurface materials” underpin the failed sections, which are due to the “nature of the regional alluvial history,” which effectively reduce the geotechnical solutions available for repair.

City officials hired GeoWest Engineering Ltd. to assess slope failures including subgrade investigations with geotechnical drilling and analysis, and to provide recommendations for repairing the unstable areas and roadways, and to provide drawings, and compliance monitoring.

Environmental consulting firm AquaSilva Resource Management Ltd. (AQS) was hired to provide recommendations for environmentally conscious construction, submit applications to the Ministry of Forest, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) as well as Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) for approval to work within the sensitive watercourses. AquaSilva has submitted applications to the necessary regulatory environmental agencies to acquire approvals for this work and they are pending.

Substantiation for hiring Jakes Construction, according to the report, included the fact that the company had “submitted a compliant tender, has an extensive history working with the city, project experience similar to work proposed, and assembled a team capable of completing the work in a timely manner.”

“This contract includes a project completion assurance of $1,000 per day in penalty for each day past Sept. 15, 2022, that the contractor is required to achieve substantial completion,” the report said. “The city has prepared a unique paving solution to each of the ten (10) sites to best fit the repair needs and save costs where possible.”

