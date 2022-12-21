Slippery roads expected throughout Fraser Valley; UFV campus open

Poor driving conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday with a cold weather warning in effect

Compact snow and slippery roads are expected to lead to more poor road conditions on Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2022) in the Fraser Valley. (Pictured: Highway 7 at Hayward Street in Mission) /Drive BC Photo

After heavy snow hit the province hard on Tuesday, poor driving conditions are expected to continue Wednesday (Dec. 21) throughout the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Hope.

According to Drive BC, compact snow and slippery sections are present across the Lower Mainland on Wednesday. On Tuesday, crews across the region worked to clear priority routes.

“Do not travel unless your vehicle is equipped with winter tires, working head and taillights, wipers, & snow has been cleared off your vehicle,” Drive BC said.

After a closure yesterday (Dec. 20), the University of Fraser Valley is open across all campuses and centres except Hope. UFV anticipates both remote and face-to-face exams, along with scheduled activities, to proceed.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday, warning of wind chills as low as -25 in the western Fraser Valley and -30 in the eastern Fraser Valley.

