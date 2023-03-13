SkilledTradesBC hosting open house in Abbotsford on Tuesday

SkilledTradesBC is hosting an open house in Abbotsford on Tuesday (March 14). (Facebook photo)

SkilledTradesBC is hosting an open house in Abbotsford on Tuesday (March 14).

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre in east Abbotsford.

The open house is part of a provincial roadshow to help introduce the newly mandated Skilled Trades Certification.

Formerly the Industry Training Authority, the newly relaunched SkilledTradesBC has been tasked by the provincial government with implementing a compulsory certification trades program (Skilled Trades Certification).

The Skilled Trades Certification program will be rolled out in a phased approach. By December 2023, mechanical and electrical tradespeople (includes a total of seven sub-trades) will need to either be registered as an apprentice or obtain their journeyperson certification.

Members of the SkilledTradesBC leadership team, local apprenticeship advisors, and Skilled Trades Certification advisors will be hosting the free drop-in event.

For more information, visit skilledtradesbc.ca.

