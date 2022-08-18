People are at risk for heat exhaustion and dehydration in a heat wave. (Black Press File)

Sizzling temperature in Chilliwack on Thursday was 11 degrees above normal

Mercury reached 34.6 C in Chilliwack on Wednesday setting an equal record the same day in 2012

Did Wednesday’s heat seem a little extra?

The mercury hit a record-breaking 34.6 C on Aug. 17 in Chilliwack, which was was more than 11 degrees above normal, according to Roger Pannett, Chilliwack’s volunteer weather observer for Environment Canada.

The high maximum of 34.6 was the same temperature reached on the same date in 2012, and was hotter than the 34.4 in 1977.

Temperatures are expected to moderate on Friday. Fraser Health officials note this is now the fourth heat event of the year and populations are now more acclimated to hot weather.

The forecast for Thursday is predicting a high of 35 C, so a reminder is in order that cooling centres will be open again in Chilliwack:

Evergreen Hall – 9291 Corbould Street (Slesse Room)

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sardis Sports Complex – 5725 Tyson Road (Lobby of Sheet #3)

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

