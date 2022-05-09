Six-storey apartment building proposed for downtown Chilliwack

The 59-unit ‘mid-rise’ building would have 45 smaller apartments with built-in storage lockers

Higher density could be coming to a downtown area of Chilliwack in transition.

A six-storey, 59-unit apartment building is proposed for the corner of Corbould Street and Spadina Avenue.

Of the total, 45 units are envisioned as “small apartments” defined as 51 square metres (548 square feet) or less in the City of Chilliwack’s zoning bylaw, while 14 of them will be standard size apartments.

The public hearing is set for May 17.

The new apartment building, if approved, would have similar “massing and design” as the existing buildings just east of it, and as such is seen as being “in keeping with the redevelopment trend in the area” and “respects” the overall character of the neighbourhood.

Rezoning and official community plan changes would amend existing zoning from an R2 (Urban Residential Transition) Zone to an R6 (Mid Rise Apartment) Zone.

The project applicant, Bill Driesen, is the same builder that constructed two other apartment complexes directly across from the mid-rise project in his application.

One of the zoning standard variances would see the smaller apartments include built-in storage lockers.

”As the properties are located close to the downtown core, in proximity to transit, commercial services and recreational amenities, the increased density and building height permitted within the Residential 4 designation is considered appropriate in this location,” according to the staff report in the May 3 agenda package. “In addition, as the downtown revitalizes with new development and the City population continues to grow, the need for higher density developments stretching further from the centralized downtown core becomes necessary to ensure affordable housing options existing for current and future residents.

“As such, the proposed OCP amendment is considered to be in keeping with the overall vision and goals of the Downtown Land Use and Development Plan.

A development variance permit application process is underway at the same time as the proposed rezoning and OCP amendments.

“Overall, the proposed development is a high-quality addition to the area. The design of the building and site is visually appealing and will be architecturally consistent with the existing residential developments within the surrounding area,” the report said.

The properties at 9345 Corbould Street, 45594 Kipp Avenue, and 45593 Spadina Avenue, which have houses on them, would be demolished for the construction.

