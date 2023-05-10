Sirens rang out on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack after vehicle hit a tree

All occupants made it out of crashed vehicle after responders arrived on Hope River Road

The call came in as a vehicle that crashed into a tree with someone trapped on Hope River Road.

The sirens rang out shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday near downtown Chilliwack, as emergency responders rushed to the scene on Hope River Road.

With Emergency Health Services, Chilliwack Fire Department, RCMP personnel in attendance, ensured everyone was out of the vehicle.

They were clear of the scene with RCMP remaining by 7:20 a.m.

There was no information available on the status of the collision victim.

