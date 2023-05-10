Vehicle into tree on Hope River Road. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Vehicle into tree on Hope River Road. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Sirens rang out on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack after vehicle hit a tree

All occupants made it out of crashed vehicle after responders arrived on Hope River Road

The call came in as a vehicle that crashed into a tree with someone trapped on Hope River Road.

The sirens rang out shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday near downtown Chilliwack, as emergency responders rushed to the scene on Hope River Road.

With Emergency Health Services, Chilliwack Fire Department, RCMP personnel in attendance, ensured everyone was out of the vehicle.

They were clear of the scene with RCMP remaining by 7:20 a.m.

There was no information available on the status of the collision victim.

RELATED: 2019 CRV crash into tree was fatal

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashCity of Chilliwack

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CBC resumes activity on some of its Twitter accounts after hitting pause over labels
Next story
Fire danger continues to be ‘extreme’ in most parts of province: Alberta government

Just Posted

Vehicle into tree on Hope River Road. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Sirens rang out on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack after vehicle hit a tree

Grade 12 students at Sardis Secondary School prepare hanging baskets and patio planters on May 4, 2023 for their upcoming Mother’s Day Plant Sale. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No more buying online: Mother’s Day plant sale returns as in-person event in Chilliwack

Three players have been signed to the UFV Cascades men's volleyball team. (UFV Cascades photo)
UFV Cascades sign trio of volleyballers

The red yarn #HopeandHealingCanada art installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers pictured in this file shot was on display at the Chilliwack Museum until October 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack Museum saw exhibition admissions more than doubled to 5,086 in 2022

Pop-up banner image