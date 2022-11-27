Snow and freezing rain is expected to create poor travel conditions for the Fraser Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Photo: Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

Significant snowfall expected in the Fraser Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Abbotsford, Hope, Chilliwack and Mission

The Fraser Valley could see its first snowfall of the season on Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement affecting the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, Mission, Hope, and Chilliwack on Sunday (Nov. 27) with significant snow expected from Tuesday through Wednesday morning. The snow is expected to transition to rain before Wednesday morning with the possibility of freezing rain for parts of the Fraser Valley.

Strong winds, sub-zero temperatures and a cold windchill are also expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the snow and rain leading to poor travel conditions.

Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

