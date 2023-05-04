On May 3, 2023, Joel Carlson was wanted on an unendorsed warrant for the following six counts of breach of release order in Chilliwack. He is described as: Caucasian male; 6’2; 221 lbs; brown hair; blue eyes.

Sex offender wanted by Kamloops RCMP for alleged breaches in Chilliwack

Joel Eric Carlson, 30, once sexually assaulted an 18-year-old girl he met on a dating app

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a sex offender alleged to have breached conditions of his release in Chilliwack in March of this year.

Joel Eric Carlson sexually assaulted an 18-year-old girl on a date after meeting her on a dating platform in 2020.

In July 2021, Carlson was arrested in Chilliwack facing 11 counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.

After the 2020 assault, Kamloops RCMP released his photo asking for more potential victims to come forward, and several did. The investigation began with Vernon RCMP were looking into sexual assault and forcible confinement cases involving Carlson.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP investigation leads to arrest of former Kamloops man charged with numerous counts of sexual assault

Then on May 3, 2023, Kamloops RCMP featured Carlson as their “Wanted Wednesday” suspect.

The 30-year-old Carlson is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for six counts of breach of his release order, all offences allegedly that occurred in Chilliwack on dates between March 1 and March 31.

Two years ago, police continued to ask for more victims or anyone with information about Carlson’s alleged crimes to come forward.

“This investigation and the number of victims who came forward following the public safety advisory, reminds us of how many sexual assaults occur that are never reported to police for numerous reasons,” Sgt. Nestor Baird of the Kamloops RCMP Serious Crimes Unit said in a 2021 press release. “We are again asking anyone who may have information about this individual to please contact your local police.”

Joel Eric Carlson is described as: Caucasian male; 6’2; 221 lbs; brown hair; blue eyes.

If you have any information about Joel Carlson’s whereabouts, please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000, or contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611

The Kamloops RCMP file number is 2023-14395.

