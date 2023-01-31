Several flipped vehicles in ditches on Highway 1 through Abbotsford as snow hits region

Traffic is slow and speeds have been reduced between Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Traffic on Highway 1 through Abbotsford is slow this morning, as motorists deal with sudden snowfall.

Several vehicles were in the grass meridian east of Whatcom, including two that had flipped. At least one person was being cared for by a passerby who stopped to help, at about 8:30 a.m.

There are also issues with cars in ditches and off to the sides all through the Fraser Valley. The speed limit has been lowered down to 60 km/hr at some sections of the highway.

