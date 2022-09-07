Traffic crossed the 232nd Street overpass on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Drivers have been restricted to a single alternating lane since a dump truck and trailer failed to clear the structure in June, causing $1 million worth of damage. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Traffic crossed the 232nd Street overpass on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Drivers have been restricted to a single alternating lane since a dump truck and trailer failed to clear the structure in June, causing $1 million worth of damage. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Seven weeks of overnight road closures for Hwy. 1 overpass

Repairs get underway on damaged 232nd Street interchange, forcing detours to 200th Street

Repair work on the damaged 232nd Street freeway overpass will mean nighttime road closures for seven weeks.

An advisory issued by Mainroad Contracting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 said Highway #1’s Exit 66, the westbound 232nd Street off-ramp, will be closed to traffic nightly “to complete repair work on the overpass.”

Closures are scheduled from Sunday, Sept. 11, to Monday, Oct. 31, running from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday to Thursday nights each week. Drivers are being advised to detour to the 200th Street exit (Exit 56).

Traffic through the 232nd Street overpass will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday night each week, until the end of October, while repair work is carried out on the overpass. (Mainroad Contracting)

Traffic across the overpass is currently limited to a single, alternating lane.

Flaggers and mobile traffic signals have been in place since June, when a dump truck and trailer, heading westbound on the exit lane, failed to clear the overpass.

It damaged the overpass, knocking concrete from the north east side of the structure and scattering debris on the road below.

There were no reports of injuries.

READ ALSO: Repairs to damaged 232nd Street and Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley to cost $1 million: province

Mainroad said traffic will be back to two lanes once the work is completed at the end of October.

In July, a statement from the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said repairs to the overpass would cost $1 million.

READ ALSO: Overpasses at 232nd, Glover to be upgraded or replaced

Long-term plans to widen the Trans-Canada Highway, from 216th to 264th Streets, include replacing the existing 232nd Street interchange to provide more clearance.

It would raise the height of the 232nd Street overpass from 4.6 to 5.2 metres and add traffic signals to the on and off ramps.

A provincial public engagement report on the project said the current 232nd Street structure “has a low clearance, which poses a safety hazard and restricts the efficient movement of goods on this corridor.”

The 10-kilometre stretch of road is to be widened to three full lanes each way to accommodate HOV lanes.

Plans include a new Glover Road overpass, replacing the aging structure that has been hit multiple times by over-height trucks in the past decade.

The new overpass is to include 2.5-metre cycling lanes on either side and a separate two-metre-wide sidewalk.

