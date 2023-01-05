UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Serious crash on Highway 1 east of Evans Road in Chilliwack slowing traffic

A serious crash on Highway 1, east of Evans Road in Chilliwack, was slowing traffic to a crawl in the eastbound lanes before 8 a.m.

Emergency responders raced to the scene with B.C. ambulance, Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP in attendance on Thursday, Jan. 5.

One of the vehicles in the crash was a semi truck and the other was a car. A wheel could be seen in the highway median beside the semi.

The semi was pulled over in the fast lane while the silver car was seen with its airbags deployed in the slow lane on the south side of the highway.

The status of the vehicle occupants is not known at this point.

One lane of traffic was getting through at the time.

