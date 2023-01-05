UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Serious crash on Highway 1 east of Evans Road in Chilliwack slowing traffic

Emergency crews were on Highway 1 eastbound east of Evans Road following a crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Emergency crews were on Highway 1 eastbound east of Evans Road following a crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress) Emergency crews were on Highway 1 eastbound east of Evans Road following a crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) RCMP officers walk along the side of Highway 1 in the eastbound lanes east of Evans Road following a crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) RCMP officers stand in the middle of Highway 1 eastbound east of Evans Road following a crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A serious crash on Highway 1, east of Evans Road in Chilliwack, was slowing traffic to a crawl in the eastbound lanes before 8 a.m.

Emergency responders raced to the scene with B.C. ambulance, Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP in attendance on Thursday, Jan. 5.

One of the vehicles in the crash was a semi truck and the other was a car. A wheel could be seen in the highway median beside the semi.

The semi was pulled over in the fast lane while the silver car was seen with its airbags deployed in the slow lane on the south side of the highway.

The status of the vehicle occupants is not known at this point.

One lane of traffic was getting through at the time.

