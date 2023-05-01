An arsonist who caused more than half a million dollars in damages after setting fire to two Metro Vancouver restaurants has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Steven Sorenson will also have a three-year probation order after his release from prison. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An arsonist who caused more than half a million dollars in damages after setting fire to two Metro Vancouver restaurants has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Steven Sorenson will also have a three-year probation order after his release from prison. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Serial arsonist who targeted B.C. restaurants sentenced to five-plus years in prison

Korean restaurant and a sushi restaurant in Burnaby targeted

An arsonist who caused more than half a million dollars in damages when he set fire to two Metro Vancouver restaurants has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say a court also sentenced Steven Sorenson last month to serve three years’ probation after his release.

Sorenson, who is 50 years old, was convicted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in November for setting three fires, two of them in April 2020 targeting a Korean restaurant and a sushi restaurant in Burnaby.

Police say the fires caused extensive damage and officers from the RCMP’s economic crime unit reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance video to identify the suspect in a “difficult and painstaking” investigation.

Sorenson set a third fire on Nov. 6, 2020, to the same sushi restaurant he attacked months earlier, and police arrested and charged the man a week later.

Police estimate the three fires caused more than $550,000 in damages.

ArsonLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Excavator boom collides with Peardonville Road overpass in Abbotsford
Next story
Fox says documentary about Canadian ‘tyranny’ won’t air after Tucker Carlson’s exit

Just Posted

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Police investigate after 4 inmates stabbed at Abbotsford prison

Resident Alicia Edwards checks out the stagnant Bell Slough where a sudden fish die-off was reported Aug. 4, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress file)
Draft report for Bell Slough restoration pinpoints need for better flow, water quality

At the scene of an attempted bank robbery at the downtown Chilliwack CIBC on April 27, 2023 at the moment the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team arrested 64-year-old Eric William Hansen. (Olaf Frost photo)
Alleged Chilliwack bank robber Eric Hansen makes court appearance

AIM co-founders Tiffany Francis and Miel Bernstein asking for menstrual/incontinence equity at Chilliwack city hall on April 18, 2023. (City of Chilliwack/ Youtube video screenshot)
Chilliwack pledges to help end period poverty by stocking civic facilities