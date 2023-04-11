The Vancouver Police Department arrested Darren Thomey, 34, after a senior was randomly assaulted on Granville Street April 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Vancouver Police Department arrested Darren Thomey, 34, after a senior was randomly assaulted on Granville Street April 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Senior bitten by stranger in random downtown Vancouver assault: police

70-year-old told VPD they were knocked to the ground, kicked and bitten

A 70-year-old man was rushed to hospital Monday afternoon (April 10) after he was assaulted by a stranger while walking through downtown Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department says the senior was walking near Granville and Smithe streets, less than a block from his home, shortly after noon when someone knocked him to the ground. Investigators says the 70-year-old was kicked, bitten and threatened by the stranger.

The senior was able to borrow a phone to call 911 and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police quickly identified a suspect nearby and arrested him. Darren Thomey, 34, has since been charged with one count of assault.

READ ALSO: Union for 911 operators in RCMP calls for recruitment plan to address staff shortages

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultCrimeVancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
$214M coming to B.C. school districts to create, expand food programs
Next story
Underfunded transit systems, combatting ‘sky-high’ rent missing in federal budget

Just Posted

Six-piece Chilliwack band Dealers Choice is hosting and playing in Beach Night, a rock ‘n’ roll music party on April 14, 2023. (Heather Horncastle Photography)
Chilliwack rock revival band brings ‘humorous energy’ to stage with beach-themed music event

Sardis Secondary teacher Alison Fitzsimmons spots Grade 11 student Logan Christensen on the bench press as he prepares for the 25th Sardis Strongman competition. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack’s Alison Fitzsimmons celebrates 25th and final year organizing Sardis Strongman

Thanks to quick action from the Agassiz Fire Department, the deliberately-set fire at Agassiz Thrift Store did not cause significant structural damage. A suspect has been arrested on arson-related charges. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Fire at Agassiz Thrift Store deliberately set: RCMP

Vince Merritt speaks after receiving the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers as Sandy Parker, manager of the Chilliwack Hospice Society’s Thrifty Boutique laughs on April 5, 2023. (Desmond Devnich)
Longtime volunteer receives Canada’s highest honour for 3,500 hours with Chilliwack Hospice Society