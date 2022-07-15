Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Section of Highway 1 shut down due to vehicle fire in Chilliwack

The incident happened near Yale Road West in the eastbound lanes

A portion of Highway 1 in Chilliwack was shut down after a vehicle caught fire Friday afternoon.

The incident happened sometime around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, July 15.

The vehicle caught fire in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 east of the Yale Road West exit. Chilliwack Fire Department had to block both eastbound lanes of the highway as a result.

According to emergency crews on scene, no one was injured.

By 5:40 p.m. the fire was out and crews were working to get a flatbed truck to the scene to haul away the vehicle.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

 

