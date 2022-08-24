Transit changes in store as seasons change. (Agassiz-Harrison Observer file)

Seasonal transit changes coming in September for Chilliwack, FVRD transit systems

The seasonal shuttle service to Cultus Lake, route 56, ends on Sept. 6

BC Transit, the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the City of Chilliwack are announcing seasonal service changes, effective Sept. 4.

To help address concerns regarding “trip flow and destination signage” at Cottonwood Mall and Chilliwack Mall all applicable routes will service Cottonwood Mall first, then Chilliwack Mall second.

As part of the fall service changes the summer shuttle, route 56 Cultus Lake, will be discontinued for the season as of Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Sunday service on route 71 Agassiz-Harrison will also be ending on Sept. 6.

Customers can go to bctransit.com/chilliwack for full schedules, maps and fare info. Or for up to the minute updates, check with NextRide.

Transit changes in store as seasons change. (Agassiz-Harrison Observer file)
