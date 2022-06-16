(Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

(Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

Search suspended for missing Kelowna woman, dog near creek during flood event

The search is likely to resume on Saturday, June 18

The search for missing woman Chelsea Cardno and her dog ‘JJ’ has been suspended until Saturday, June 18.

Cardno was last seen on Tuesday, June 14 at 8 a.m. leaving her home with JJ near the Mission Greenway.

The Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Search Manager Dwayne Tresnich have made the decision because of the rainy weather and high water table expected over the next couple of days.

With weather expected to be better by Saturday, the RCMP and COSAR plan to continue the search in hopes the water table will be lower. They will be using drones during their search again when it continues.

RCMP are looking to speak to anyone in the Mission Park or Greenway area that might have seen Cardno or JJ. If you have any information, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Capital News will keep up to date on the developing situation.

READ MORE: Flood Watch: Kelowna’s state of emergency day 3

READ MORE: Search continues for woman, dog near Kelowna creek during flood emergency

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsDogsKelownaMissing womanRCMP

Previous story
BC SPCA seize 123 neglected animals in Fort St. James, 130 found dead in Vanderhoof
Next story
Catholic parish, diocese issue apologies to White Rock Pride Society

Just Posted

An RCMP forensics officers examines the parking lot of a car wash at the corner of Margaret Avenue and Fletcher Street in downtown Chilliwack before noon on Oct. 22, 2019 after an overnight homicide. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)
Chilliwack man who shot and killed Keith Baldwin testified he didn’t mean to hit him

The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to an RV fire on Skwali reserve on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Pet dog dies in encampment fire on Chilliwack reserve

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema is moving on from Paris St-Germain after having her playing rights transferred to the OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League. (UEFA photo)
Chilliwack soccer star Jordyn Huitema joining Seattle-based OL Reign

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer