(Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)

(Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)

Search ongoing for missing woman last seen on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake

Jacqueline McDermott was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29

Merritt RCMP are asking the public for help in finding 22-year old Jacqueline McDermott.

McDermott hasn’t been seen since Thursday, Sept. 29. She was on her way to attend a yoga retreat neat Merritt that was scheduled for Sept. 30.

Her van was found broken down on the side of Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake. Witnesses in the area say they last saw McDermott around her van.

An extensive search by the RCMP, along with their air and dog services and search and rescue has been conducted but there was no sign of McDermott to be found.

She is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 5’7”
  • 111 pounds
  • curly blonde hair
  • medium build
  • nose piercing
  • fair complexion

If anyone has any information or has seen McDermott, they have to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

READ MORE: Action4Canada accusations anger five Central Okanagan trustees

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets on the board with first win

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKamloopsKelownaMerrittSearch and Rescue

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Feds give UBC $11.18 million to advance mRNA vaccine technology
Next story
RCMP ask for public’s help in finding missing 43-year-old Chilliwack woman

Just Posted

Tammy White of Chilliwack was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2022. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for public’s help in finding missing 43-year-old Chilliwack woman

A competitor takes aim at a disc golf tournament at Langley’s Raptors Knoll disc golf course earlier this year. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Disc golf tournament coming to Abbotsford

ParentsVoice BC is a conservative political group backing a handful of school trustee candidates across B.C. in the 2022 municipal election. The Chilliwack DPAC said some people are mistakenly thinking ParentsVoice BC is connected to PACs or DPACs. (ParentsVoiceBC.ca)
Chilliwack DPAC making it clear they are not associated with ParentsVoice BC

The 2020 Business Excellence Awards were celebrated at a banquet (pictured), but the 2021 version was held virtually thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 version returns as an in-person event on Jan. 28, 2023. (Chilliwack Progress file photo)
Nominations open for Chilliwack Business Excellence Awards