(Photo - Contributed)

(Photo - Contributed)

Search continues for woman, dog near Kelowna creek during flood emergency

Last seen near Mission Greenway near rushing creek

Kelowna RCMP are asking the for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Chelsea Cardno, 31, was last seen at 8 a.m. on June 14 leaving her home on Dougall Road South near the Mission Greenway. She was with her dog, a German shepherd, ‘JJ’.

Officers found Cardno’s car, a white BMW, at the north end of Pasadena Road.

RCMP along with their forensic team, air services team and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) searched the area until dark. The search will be resuming today.

Cardno stands at 4’11”, 108 pounds with brown hair and blonde highlights. When she left her home she was wearing a blue or grey hat, bright red puffy jacket, sweatpants, and black lace-up boots. Her family is concerned about her safety and well-being.

“At the time Chelsea went missing, the water level of Mission Creek was high and fast-moving,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Constable Mike Della-Paolera. “While searching the area, COSAR rescued over-turned kayakers at the mouth of Mission Creek. Given the local state of emergency, the Kelowna RCMP are asking citizens to stay away from Mission Creek.”

The RCMP are looking to speak to anyone in the Mission Park or Greenway area that might have seen Cardno or JJ. If you have any information, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Capital News will keep up to date on the developing situation.

READ MORE: Search for possible missing person suspended at Kelowna’s Mission Creek

READ MORE: FLOOD WATCH: Day 2 of Kelowna’s local state of emergency

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaMissing womanRCMP

Previous story
B.C. estuary a showcase for the reclamation of ruined habitat
Next story
B.C. money laundering report calls for new law enforcement unit, provincial commissioner

Just Posted

(From left) Jo-ann Archibald, Diane Delves, Peter Dhillon and Shirley Turcotte have received honorary doctorate degrees from University of the Fraser Valley.
University of Fraser Valley presents honorary doctorate degrees to 4 people

The UFV Cascades men’s and women’s volleyball teams return to Canada West action starting in October. (UFV Cascades photo)
UFV Cascades volleyball schedules released

The riverside trail outside the dog park, and the outhouse were closed June 14, 2022 at Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack due to high water. This sign was posted the last time the dog park was closed on June 28, 2020. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
High water closes riverside trail at Island 22 park in Chilliwack until further notice

Facebook photo.
Two people flown to hospital with serious burns following Mission apartment blaze